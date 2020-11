Western RO: App offers option of remote medical consultations

Western RO: App offers option of remote medical consultations. The Cluj IT Cluster, experts of the Cluj-Napoca Technical University, and Dutch company Spectator HealthCare Technology have developed ClujMedicApp, an app offering patients the option of remote medical consultations. The app, developed for the County Emergency Hospital, is currently available (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]