Ten Bucharest hospital will receive EU funding amounting to a total of RON 330 million (EUR 67.7 mln) to purchases needed equipment during the Covid-19 crisis, Hotnews.ro reported. The equipment to be purchased includes 342 monitoring stations, 126 ventilators, 99 ultrasound machines, and 205 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]