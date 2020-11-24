Covid-19 crisis: Ten Bucharest hospitals to purchase equipment using EU funding
Nov 24, 2020
Covid-19 crisis: Ten Bucharest hospitals to purchase equipment using EU funding.
Ten Bucharest hospital will receive EU funding amounting to a total of RON 330 million (EUR 67.7 mln) to purchases needed equipment during the Covid-19 crisis, Hotnews.ro reported. The equipment to be purchased includes 342 monitoring stations, 126 ventilators, 99 ultrasound machines, and 205 (...)
