Blue Air To Launch Daily Flights On Bucharest - London Heathrow Route As Of December 1

Blue Air To Launch Daily Flights On Bucharest - London Heathrow Route As Of December 1. Romanian airline Blue Air on Tuesday said it would introduce daily flights on Bucharest (Romania) - London Heathrow (UK) route, starting December 1, 2020, due to increased demand. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]