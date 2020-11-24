 
Romaniapress.com

November 24, 2020

Carpathian Pumas Mali mission - proof of Romanian forces' capability to tackle extremely difficult theaters of operation
Nov 24, 2020

Carpathian Pumas Mali mission - proof of Romanian forces' capability to tackle extremely difficult theaters of operation.

Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ionel Ciuca, attending today at the 'Mihail Kogalniceanu' Air Base the homecoming ceremony for the Carpathian Pumas Helicopter Detachment at the end of their Mali mission conducted under the auspices of the UN, said that the Romanian Army has once again proven that it can fulfill complex missions in extremely difficult theaters of operation. The DefMin underscored that the target in the context of the mission in the Republic of Mali had been to affirm the ability of the Romanian Air Force to carry out combat missions never before tackled by Romanian detachments. "When we undertook this mission together with the Air Force Chief of Staff, we set out to prove that this force category too has the capacity not only to ensure the transport and logistical support for the forces deployed to the theaters of operation, but that is also has an active combat component wherewith it can engage in any mission undertaken by Romania and in which we participate alongside allies and partners. Romania's decision to participate in the Mali mission was welcomed at the highest level by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, as a mission that received special attention from the UN and had almost a fifth of the resources dedicated to peacekeeping operations earmarked to it," Ciuca said. In his speech, the National Defense Minister highlighted the specifics of the mission carried out by the Carpathian Pumas detachment in Mali, and its success. The 120-strong Carpathian Pumas Detachment flying four IAR-330 Puma L-RM helicopters successfully participated between October 2019 and October 2020 in the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Republic of Mali (MINUSMA), carrying out almost 400 combat missions, of which 18 medevac tasks (for more than 40 patients), about 200 reconnaissance/search and air patrolling missions, 100 transport missions with two rapid deployments executed in support of UN operations in other sectors in Mali, at Mopti and Kidal. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dan Mihaescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iohannis: Coronavirus testing capacity unchanged at 50,000 a day because it hit the limit President Klaus Iohannis said today that the coronavirus testing capacity remained unchanged this month at around 50,000 tests a day, because the upper limit has been reached, and that the limitation is doubled by the lack of equipment and specialized personnel. "The number of tests is (...)

FinMin Citu: Romania to receive within short first 3 bln euros installment under SURE financial support instrument Romania will receive in the coming days a first installment of 3 billion euros under the European Commission’s SURE loan program, Finance Minister Florin Citu announced on his Facebook page. The total loan requested by the Romanian side is 4.1 billion euros, and the money will be used to (...)

25th November -the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. 17 Embassies in Romania support the "Orange the World" activism campaign launched by the UN “Violence against women and girls is a global problem and a violation of fundamental human rights which has even aggravated during the Covid-19 crisis. To help bring attention to this, the UN dedicates the next 16 days to #orangetheworld activism. During these days of activism, the Embassies in (...)

PSD files complaint with CNA, asking that Iohannis speak in PNL electoral space. Iohannis: President of Romania cannot be politically censured The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has submitted a complaint with the National Council for Audiovisual (CNA), the broadcasting watchdog, requesting that President Klaus Iohannis speak in the electoral space of the National Liberal Party (PNL), mentioning that the speech of the head of state on (...)

Coronavirus/ Iohannis: Vaccination strategy - approved on Friday by Government, next week probably in CSAT President Klaus Iohannis announced that the anti-COVID vaccination strategy will be approved, on Friday, in a Government sitting, after which next week, probably on Wednesday, it will be adopted by the Supreme Council for the Country's Defence. "I discussed this matter with the Prime (...)

President Iohannis: Data show downward trend in evolutuon of infections as of November 20 President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that from 20 November there has been a downward trend in the evolution of infections with the novel coronavirus, in the context of zonal quarantine. “We have carefully analysed the measures on zonal quarantine and in this regard we have requested INSP (...)

Coronavirus/ Iohannis: Data show downward trend in evolution of infections as of 20 November President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that from 20 November there has been a downward trend in the evolution of infections with the novel coronavirus, in the context of zonal quarantine. "We have carefully analysed the measures on zonal quarantine and in this regard we have requested (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |