DefMin Ciuca: Carpathian Pumas Mali mission-proof of Romanian forces’ capability to fulfill complex missions in extremely difficult theaters of operation

DefMin Ciuca: Carpathian Pumas Mali mission-proof of Romanian forces’ capability to fulfill complex missions in extremely difficult theaters of operation. Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ionel Ciuca, attending on Tuesday at the ‘Mihail Kogalniceanu’ Air Base the homecoming ceremony for the Carpathian Pumas Helicopter Detachment at the end of their Mali mission conducted under the auspices of the UN, said that the Romanian Army has once again (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]