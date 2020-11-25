 
Romaniapress.com

November 25, 2020

Orban: Ionel Bratianu is remembered for dedicating his life to the great national ideals
Nov 25, 2020

Orban: Ionel Bratianu is remembered for dedicating his life to the great national ideals.

Ionel Bratianu went down in Romania's history for his calling as a visionary leader and for dedicating his life to great national ideals, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban says in a message commemorating the former Liberal leader. "With a strong sense of responsibility towards the past, present and future, Ionel Bratianu carried forward his father's dream, Ion C. Bratianu, through an essential contribution to the achievement of the 1918 Greater Union of all Romanians. An exceptional diplomat and politician, Ionel Bratianu, a scholar, led the Romanian delegation to the Versailles Peace Conference, where he defended Romania's dignity and independence. He led Romania's destinies with great courage and patriotism in a period of great trials, and he managed very wisely to defend the interests of the nation and the rights of the citizens," Orban wrote on Tuesday in a message posted on the Romanian Government's Facebook page. He added that the results of Bratianu's terms as prime minister remain a "precious legacy." "The agrarian reform undertaken for the benefit of the Romanians and the voting of the Constitution of 1923 contributed decisively to the transformation of Romania, from a political, economic and social perspective. An indefatigable defender of national affirmation, Ionel Bratianu, like the great visionary leaders, continues to be our model and guide us by his convictions: ‘It is not enough to help with the material uplift, but you must also help the moral uplift of those on whom we want our state to rest tomorrow," writes Orban. He underscores that as prime minister and national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) he wants to carry on Ionel Bratianu's creed, "out of respect for history and with responsibility for the future." "A brilliant politician, Ionel Bratianu dedicated himself to the ideals of liberalism, like his illustrious family, both as a member of the party and during the 18 years he led the National Liberal Party. I am grateful that in my term as prime minister we managed to reopen to the Romanians Villa Florica and to inaugurate the Bratianu National Museum, in memory of Ionel Bratianu and of the Bratianu's forerunners who laid the foundation stone for Greater Romania, a democratic and modern country in which we live today," Orban also says. November 24 marked the 93rd anniversary of Ionel Bratianu's death. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iohannis: Coronavirus testing capacity unchanged at 50,000 a day because it hit the limit President Klaus Iohannis said today that the coronavirus testing capacity remained unchanged this month at around 50,000 tests a day, because the upper limit has been reached, and that the limitation is doubled by the lack of equipment and specialized personnel. "The number of tests is (...)

FinMin Citu: Romania to receive within short first 3 bln euros installment under SURE financial support instrument Romania will receive in the coming days a first installment of 3 billion euros under the European Commission’s SURE loan program, Finance Minister Florin Citu announced on his Facebook page. The total loan requested by the Romanian side is 4.1 billion euros, and the money will be used to (...)

25th November -the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. 17 Embassies in Romania support the "Orange the World" activism campaign launched by the UN “Violence against women and girls is a global problem and a violation of fundamental human rights which has even aggravated during the Covid-19 crisis. To help bring attention to this, the UN dedicates the next 16 days to #orangetheworld activism. During these days of activism, the Embassies in (...)

PSD files complaint with CNA, asking that Iohannis speak in PNL electoral space. Iohannis: President of Romania cannot be politically censured The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has submitted a complaint with the National Council for Audiovisual (CNA), the broadcasting watchdog, requesting that President Klaus Iohannis speak in the electoral space of the National Liberal Party (PNL), mentioning that the speech of the head of state on (...)

Coronavirus/ Iohannis: Vaccination strategy - approved on Friday by Government, next week probably in CSAT President Klaus Iohannis announced that the anti-COVID vaccination strategy will be approved, on Friday, in a Government sitting, after which next week, probably on Wednesday, it will be adopted by the Supreme Council for the Country's Defence. "I discussed this matter with the Prime (...)

President Iohannis: Data show downward trend in evolutuon of infections as of November 20 President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that from 20 November there has been a downward trend in the evolution of infections with the novel coronavirus, in the context of zonal quarantine. “We have carefully analysed the measures on zonal quarantine and in this regard we have requested INSP (...)

Coronavirus/ Iohannis: Data show downward trend in evolution of infections as of 20 November President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that from 20 November there has been a downward trend in the evolution of infections with the novel coronavirus, in the context of zonal quarantine. "We have carefully analysed the measures on zonal quarantine and in this regard we have requested (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |