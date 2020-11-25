Romanian group Romgaz to double turnover in seven years by burning more gas

Romanian group Romgaz to double turnover in seven years by burning more gas. The strategy of the Romanian state-owned gas and power group Romgaz includes the development of gas-to-power installations with a combined capacity of 1,500-2,000 MW. The investment might double the group's turnover, but this would require external natural gas resources, said the general (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]