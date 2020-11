Corporate lending in Romania gains momentum in October

Corporate lending in Romania gains momentum in October. The stock of loans granted by banks to companies and households in Romania was 4.1% higher at the end of October than in the same period last year (up 1.8% in real terms), namely RON 279.1 billion (EUR 57.3 bln). The annual growth accelerated marginally from 4.0% yoy in September, but the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]