RO Fiscal Council sees 9%-of-GDP public deficit next year under “no policy change”

RO Fiscal Council sees 9%-of-GDP public deficit next year under “no policy change”. Romania's public deficit will rise to 9.8% of GDP this year, 0.7% of GDP more than envisaged by the Government, according to the Fiscal Council's opinion on the third budget revision approved by the Romanian Executive on November 23. Meanwhile, "the starting point" for calculating next year's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]