Elis Pavaje Expects Over 20% Growth in Revenue in 2020

Elis Pavaje Expects Over 20% Growth in Revenue in 2020. Paver manufacturer Elis Pavaje in Alba County, posted growth of about 20% in revenue in the first half, compared with the year-ago period, and expects full-year growth to be even higher, its officials say. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]