 
Romaniapress.com

November 25, 2020

MAE: Fighting violence against women - one of Romania's priorities
Nov 25, 2020

MAE: Fighting violence against women - one of Romania's priorities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, reiterating its "firm" commitment to promoting and protecting women's rights, and to continuing the fight to eradicate all forms violence against women and girls. "Violence against women is one of the most serious human rights violations, but despite the efforts of the international community, it continues to be widespread throughout the world. The fight against violence against women and domestic violence in general is one of Romania's priorities in terms of promoting and protecting human rights. Also, fighting violence against women and girls is a necessary condition for achieving the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Beijing Declaration, in terms of recognizing gender equality and women's emancipation," the MAE said in a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. According to the MAE, Romania's objectives in this field were materialized inclusively by the ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence in 2016, as well as the implementation of its provisions in national legislation. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to be a trustworthy partner of all those who promote zero tolerance and fight to combat violence against women by all means. This is all the more important as the health crisis we are experiencing and which, through the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to a significant increase in the number of cases of domestic violence worldwide," the release reads. The UN General Assembly has set November 25 as International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and Governments, UN agencies, international and non-governmental organizations are invited to hold events on this day to draw public attention to the issue of violence against women. The National Agency for Equal Opportunities between Women and Men submitted the proposal for the MAE to join this year's campaign to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. One of the events that the agency will organize this year and which is supported by the MAE consists of joining the campaign promoted by the International Soroptimist Union Romania (USIR), with the theme "No to Violence - Orange the World," which will take place between November 25 and December 10. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iohannis: Coronavirus testing capacity unchanged at 50,000 a day because it hit the limit President Klaus Iohannis said today that the coronavirus testing capacity remained unchanged this month at around 50,000 tests a day, because the upper limit has been reached, and that the limitation is doubled by the lack of equipment and specialized personnel. "The number of tests is (...)

FinMin Citu: Romania to receive within short first 3 bln euros installment under SURE financial support instrument Romania will receive in the coming days a first installment of 3 billion euros under the European Commission’s SURE loan program, Finance Minister Florin Citu announced on his Facebook page. The total loan requested by the Romanian side is 4.1 billion euros, and the money will be used to (...)

25th November -the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. 17 Embassies in Romania support the "Orange the World" activism campaign launched by the UN “Violence against women and girls is a global problem and a violation of fundamental human rights which has even aggravated during the Covid-19 crisis. To help bring attention to this, the UN dedicates the next 16 days to #orangetheworld activism. During these days of activism, the Embassies in (...)

PSD files complaint with CNA, asking that Iohannis speak in PNL electoral space. Iohannis: President of Romania cannot be politically censured The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has submitted a complaint with the National Council for Audiovisual (CNA), the broadcasting watchdog, requesting that President Klaus Iohannis speak in the electoral space of the National Liberal Party (PNL), mentioning that the speech of the head of state on (...)

Coronavirus/ Iohannis: Vaccination strategy - approved on Friday by Government, next week probably in CSAT President Klaus Iohannis announced that the anti-COVID vaccination strategy will be approved, on Friday, in a Government sitting, after which next week, probably on Wednesday, it will be adopted by the Supreme Council for the Country's Defence. "I discussed this matter with the Prime (...)

President Iohannis: Data show downward trend in evolutuon of infections as of November 20 President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that from 20 November there has been a downward trend in the evolution of infections with the novel coronavirus, in the context of zonal quarantine. “We have carefully analysed the measures on zonal quarantine and in this regard we have requested INSP (...)

Coronavirus/ Iohannis: Data show downward trend in evolution of infections as of 20 November President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that from 20 November there has been a downward trend in the evolution of infections with the novel coronavirus, in the context of zonal quarantine. "We have carefully analysed the measures on zonal quarantine and in this regard we have requested (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |