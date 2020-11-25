MAE: Fighting violence against women - one of Romania's priorities

MAE: Fighting violence against women - one of Romania's priorities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, reiterating its "firm" commitment to promoting and protecting women's rights, and to continuing the fight to eradicate all forms violence against women and girls. "Violence against women is one of the most serious human rights violations, but despite the efforts of the international community, it continues to be widespread throughout the world. The fight against violence against women and domestic violence in general is one of Romania's priorities in terms of promoting and protecting human rights. Also, fighting violence against women and girls is a necessary condition for achieving the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Beijing Declaration, in terms of recognizing gender equality and women's emancipation," the MAE said in a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. According to the MAE, Romania's objectives in this field were materialized inclusively by the ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence in 2016, as well as the implementation of its provisions in national legislation. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to be a trustworthy partner of all those who promote zero tolerance and fight to combat violence against women by all means. This is all the more important as the health crisis we are experiencing and which, through the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to a significant increase in the number of cases of domestic violence worldwide," the release reads. The UN General Assembly has set November 25 as International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and Governments, UN agencies, international and non-governmental organizations are invited to hold events on this day to draw public attention to the issue of violence against women. The National Agency for Equal Opportunities between Women and Men submitted the proposal for the MAE to join this year's campaign to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. One of the events that the agency will organize this year and which is supported by the MAE consists of joining the campaign promoted by the International Soroptimist Union Romania (USIR), with the theme "No to Violence - Orange the World," which will take place between November 25 and December 10. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]