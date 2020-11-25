 
Iohannis: The COVID-19 pandemic challenges us; responsibility gets us out of this difficult ordeal
Iohannis: The COVID-19 pandemic challenges us; responsibility gets us out of this difficult ordeal.

On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis sent a message to the 4th Congress of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FCER-CM) underscoring that the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged society like never before, and the way out of this ordeal will be citizens and officials acting responsibly. "Only through education and permanent dialogue will we be able to develop, in Romania, that free, democratic, tolerant society, based on mutual respect where citizens, whether they belong to the majority or national minorities, will be able to enjoy the legacy received from their predecessors and pass it on, enriched, to their descendants. This objective can only be achieved through a broad joint approach of the entire society, each of us, a role to which the Jewish communities in Romania and their leaders have fully committed themselves. Today, we see how the COVID-19 pandemic poses challenges that our society has never experienced before. Getting out of this difficult ordeal will be by citizens and officials acting responsibly, and it will also be the proof of the solidarity of the whole nation. Let us remember the quote and exhortation of Grand Rabbi Menachem Hacohen: 'When is God near to man? When people are close to each other, '" Iohannis said in his message delivered by presidential adviser Sergiu Nistor. Iohannis reiterated, on behalf of the Romanian state, appreciation for the contribution of the Jewish community to the development of the country, to the construction of the modern Romanian society. "Jewish communities, the Jews of Romania, through their sacrifices, through their civic, economic and cultural contribution, are a valuable part of history and an inseparable part of our heritage. You have been here for centuries; you have a well-deserved place in present-day Romania, as well as in the European future that we build together! The Jewish community has given Romania, over time, many important personalities in all areas of social life, such as culture, education and science," said Iohannis. He added that he will continue to ensure that responsible authorities protect and value the richness of Jewish culture and heritage and, at the same time, constantly support inter-religious dialogue. "As a society, we have a responsibility to keep alive the happy events of history, but also of the tragic events of the last century. In this context, I am committed to helping keep alive the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and to making every effort to combat anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia. (...) At this point in the stock-taking, I want to reiterate my appreciation for the essential role played by the Chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities in the time since the 3rd Congress of FCER-CM. Mr Aurel Vainer is a prominent figure of your community and an important contributor to the excellent relationship of the Jewish community with the Romanian majority, with the other national minorities and with the institutions of Romania." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

