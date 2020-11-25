Images shared on social media show Bucharest hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients

Images shared on social media show Bucharest hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Photos and videos from inside the Matei Bals Institute in Bucharest show a medical unit overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. "The intensive care moved on the hallways," reads the message of the man who shared the images on social media. The videos and pictures show patients sitting on chairs (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]