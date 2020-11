Nusco Imobiliare Starts EUR70M Residential Project In Northern Bucharest

Nusco Imobiliare Starts EUR70M Residential Project In Northern Bucharest. Nusco Imobiliara, a real estate developer held by the Nusco Family, has started a new residential project in Bucharest’s Pipera area, where it also has the Pinum showroom and a door factory. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]