Developing local investor community, top priority for Bucharest Stock Exchange. Developing local investor community so as to have a much higher participation of the Romanian population in the capital market is the top priority for the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), CEO Adrian Tanase affirmed. "It is very important to have a dialogue with companies and familiarize them with the mechanisms of the capital market so that entrepreneurs fully understand its advantages. We have seen more and more small and medium-sized companies accessing the capital market and I hope this trend will continue," said Tanase. He participated in the online event "Attracting capital through the stock market and the path to success", organized by the Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR), in partnership with USH Pro Business, informs a press release of ARIR, sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. In her turn, Daniela Serban, president and co-founder of ARIR, stressed that one of the objectives of the association is to support the development of the capital market and the expansion of the community of listed companies. Alexandru Stanean, CEO of TeraPlast, signaled during the event that this year was an exceptional one for the company, starting with its inclusion in the Stock Market main index. At the same time, TeraPlast was one of the three Romanian companies included in the FTSE Russell indices, while the return to investors was 96%. Present at the event, Giacomo Billi, CEO of Alive Capital, pointed out that in Romania there is a need for investments in the field of renewable energy, an area that is growing throughout Europe and where there are already very active investors. ARIR is a non-governmental and non-profit organization that was set-up to provide current and potential issuers a platform for the development of Investor Relations (IR) professionals and contribute to the implementation of best practices in investor communication and corporate governance. It was established in November 2018 and has as members listed companies, companies with potential to become listed companies, fund managers, IR professionals as well as consultants. The founding members are BVB, ALRO, Electromagnetica, Franklin Templeton Management - Bucharest Branch, Hidroelectrica, Nuclearelectrica, TeraPlast, Transelectrica, Daniela Serban, Cosmin Raduta and Tony Romani, while Electrica, OMV Petrom, Antibiotice, Idea Bank, BRK Financial Group and Banca Transilvania joined as Associate Members and INNOVA Project Consulting as Affiliate Member.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]