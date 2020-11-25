 
Romaniapress.com

November 25, 2020

Developing local investor community, top priority for Bucharest Stock Exchange
Nov 25, 2020

Developing local investor community, top priority for Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Developing local investor community so as to have a much higher participation of the Romanian population in the capital market is the top priority for the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), CEO Adrian Tanase affirmed. "It is very important to have a dialogue with companies and familiarize them with the mechanisms of the capital market so that entrepreneurs fully understand its advantages. We have seen more and more small and medium-sized companies accessing the capital market and I hope this trend will continue," said Tanase. He participated in the online event "Attracting capital through the stock market and the path to success", organized by the Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR), in partnership with USH Pro Business, informs a press release of ARIR, sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. In her turn, Daniela Serban, president and co-founder of ARIR, stressed that one of the objectives of the association is to support the development of the capital market and the expansion of the community of listed companies. Alexandru Stanean, CEO of TeraPlast, signaled during the event that this year was an exceptional one for the company, starting with its inclusion in the Stock Market main index. At the same time, TeraPlast was one of the three Romanian companies included in the FTSE Russell indices, while the return to investors was 96%. Present at the event, Giacomo Billi, CEO of Alive Capital, pointed out that in Romania there is a need for investments in the field of renewable energy, an area that is growing throughout Europe and where there are already very active investors. ARIR is a non-governmental and non-profit organization that was set-up to provide current and potential issuers a platform for the development of Investor Relations (IR) professionals and contribute to the implementation of best practices in investor communication and corporate governance. It was established in November 2018 and has as members listed companies, companies with potential to become listed companies, fund managers, IR professionals as well as consultants. The founding members are BVB, ALRO, Electromagnetica, Franklin Templeton Management - Bucharest Branch, Hidroelectrica, Nuclearelectrica, TeraPlast, Transelectrica, Daniela Serban, Cosmin Raduta and Tony Romani, while Electrica, OMV Petrom, Antibiotice, Idea Bank, BRK Financial Group and Banca Transilvania joined as Associate Members and INNOVA Project Consulting as Affiliate Member.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iohannis: Coronavirus testing capacity unchanged at 50,000 a day because it hit the limit President Klaus Iohannis said today that the coronavirus testing capacity remained unchanged this month at around 50,000 tests a day, because the upper limit has been reached, and that the limitation is doubled by the lack of equipment and specialized personnel. "The number of tests is (...)

FinMin Citu: Romania to receive within short first 3 bln euros installment under SURE financial support instrument Romania will receive in the coming days a first installment of 3 billion euros under the European Commission’s SURE loan program, Finance Minister Florin Citu announced on his Facebook page. The total loan requested by the Romanian side is 4.1 billion euros, and the money will be used to (...)

25th November -the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. 17 Embassies in Romania support the "Orange the World" activism campaign launched by the UN “Violence against women and girls is a global problem and a violation of fundamental human rights which has even aggravated during the Covid-19 crisis. To help bring attention to this, the UN dedicates the next 16 days to #orangetheworld activism. During these days of activism, the Embassies in (...)

PSD files complaint with CNA, asking that Iohannis speak in PNL electoral space. Iohannis: President of Romania cannot be politically censured The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has submitted a complaint with the National Council for Audiovisual (CNA), the broadcasting watchdog, requesting that President Klaus Iohannis speak in the electoral space of the National Liberal Party (PNL), mentioning that the speech of the head of state on (...)

Coronavirus/ Iohannis: Vaccination strategy - approved on Friday by Government, next week probably in CSAT President Klaus Iohannis announced that the anti-COVID vaccination strategy will be approved, on Friday, in a Government sitting, after which next week, probably on Wednesday, it will be adopted by the Supreme Council for the Country's Defence. "I discussed this matter with the Prime (...)

President Iohannis: Data show downward trend in evolutuon of infections as of November 20 President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that from 20 November there has been a downward trend in the evolution of infections with the novel coronavirus, in the context of zonal quarantine. “We have carefully analysed the measures on zonal quarantine and in this regard we have requested INSP (...)

Coronavirus/ Iohannis: Data show downward trend in evolution of infections as of 20 November President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that from 20 November there has been a downward trend in the evolution of infections with the novel coronavirus, in the context of zonal quarantine. "We have carefully analysed the measures on zonal quarantine and in this regard we have requested (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |