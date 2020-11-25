GCS: 9,739 new cases of COVID-19; tests carried out in past 24 hours - 35,575

GCS: 9,739 new cases of COVID-19; tests carried out in past 24 hours - 35,575. A number of 9,739 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours, as there were 35,575 tests carried out at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. As of Wednesday, 440,344 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. A total of 313,885 people were declared cured. According to the GCS, to date, 3,974,996 tests have been processed at the national level. Of these, 35,575 were carried out in the past 24 hours, 22,524 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 13,051 upon request. A number of 13,402 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of which 1,205 in intensive care units. In Romania, 43,867 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in self-isolation at home and 12,561 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 68,701 people are in quarantine at home, and 15 in institutionalized quarantine. Another 168 people (99 men and 69 women) infected with the new coronavirus died, the total number of deaths in Romania reaching 10,541. According to GCS, 157 of the recorded deaths were from patients who had comorbidities, three deceased patients had no comorbidities, and for 8 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Roberto Stan, Petronius Craiu, editors: Claudia Stanescu, Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]