Another patient from the six transferred from Piatra-Neamt dies; only one survives



The head of Intensive Care Unit at the northeastern Letcani mobile hospital, Florin Rosu told AGERPRES on Wednesday that another of the six COVID-19 patients transferred from the Piatra Neamt County Hospital died after the fire that took place in the ICU on the evening of November 14, thus taking the death toll to five in a week. "He is a 68-year-old patient who had many comorbidities," said Dr. Florin Rosu. He added that the condition of the patient transferred from Piatra Neamt and who is alive is "quite good". Following the fire produced in an Intensive Care ward at the Piatra Neamt County Hospital, six patients were transferred to the mobile hospital in Letcani, 10 patients lost their lives in the fire, and a doctor and a nurse who tried to save the patients from the flames were injured. The doctor was transported in serious condition to a hospital in Belgium.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniela Malache, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)