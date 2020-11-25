Coronavirus/ Iohannis: Data show downward trend in evolution of infections as of 20 November

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that from 20 November there has been a downward trend in the evolution of infections with the novel coronavirus, in the context of zonal quarantine. "We have carefully analysed the measures on zonal quarantine and in this regard we have requested INSP [the National Public Health Institute] an analysis on the evolution of the epidemic in the quarantined cities and municipalities. The data provided reveal, first of all, that from 20 November there has been a downward trend in the evolution of infections, which is reflected in the number of weekly cases, as well as in the daily average of the number of cases and the degree of positivity," Klaus Iohannis told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace. The head of the state presented an analysis of the situation regarding the evolution of the epidemic in the quarantined cities. He showed that (the epidemic) has reached a certain level and there is a decreasing trend. "There is concrete evidence that the measures taken by the authorities were correct and that the population respected these measures, which gives us reasons for optimism. It's a start. We didn't beat the virus. The measures remain in force," Iohannis said. According to him, the zonal quarantine will be imposed where the situation requires it.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)