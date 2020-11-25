Coronavirus/ Iohannis: Vaccination strategy - approved on Friday by Government, next week probably in CSAT

Coronavirus/ Iohannis: Vaccination strategy - approved on Friday by Government, next week probably in CSAT. President Klaus Iohannis announced that the anti-COVID vaccination strategy will be approved, on Friday, in a Government sitting, after which next week, probably on Wednesday, it will be adopted by the Supreme Council for the Country's Defence. "I discussed this matter with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health also and it was decided that this vaccination strategy be discussed and approved in Government in the first sitting, which will probably take place this week, on Friday, and next week the same strategy be taken into discussion in the CSAT, probably on Wednesday. This remains to be established in detail," said Iohannis, in a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace. He mentioned that, after the document will be approved in Government, it will be made public and for a period the representatives of the Health Ministry will explain the entire campaign. "After it will be debated and probably assumed in CSAT, I will also make some references, there will be press conferences and so forth," Iohannis showed. The President expressed his hope that once there will be conclusive data regarding vaccination, the skepticism regarding the anti-COVID vaccine will drop.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]