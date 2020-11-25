FinMin Citu: Romania to receive within short first 3 bln euros installment under SURE financial support instrument



Romania will receive in the coming days a first installment of 3 billion euros under the European Commission’s SURE loan program, Finance Minister Florin Citu announced on his Facebook page. The total loan requested by the Romanian side is 4.1 billion euros, and the money will be used to (...)