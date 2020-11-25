25th November -the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. 17 Embassies in Romania support the “Orange the World” activism campaign launched by the UN



“Violence against women and girls is a global problem and a violation of fundamental human rights which has even aggravated during the Covid-19 crisis. To help bring attention to this, the UN dedicates the next 16 days to #orangetheworld activism. During these days of activism, the Embassies in (...)