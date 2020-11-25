 
Romaniapress.com

November 25, 2020

Iohannis: Coronavirus testing capacity unchanged at 50,000 a day because it hit the limit
Nov 25, 2020

Iohannis: Coronavirus testing capacity unchanged at 50,000 a day because it hit the limit.

President Klaus Iohannis said today that the coronavirus testing capacity remained unchanged this month at around 50,000 tests a day, because the upper limit has been reached, and that the limitation is doubled by the lack of equipment and specialized personnel. "The number of tests is determined by demand: either official requests from the Public Health Directorates, or from individuals who want to be tested for various reasons. The maximum capacity is around 50,000; speaking about PCR tests, this number has not changed in the last month for the mere reason that the maximum capacity has been reached, and there's a double limitation - equipment-related - which would be relatively easy to fix, as one could buy more devices, but also staff-related, because the personnel that collects the samples and processes the tests is specialized and the cap has been hit here, there are simply no more professionals," the head of the state told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.   He affirmed that however the positivity rate has increased from 10 percent to 30 percent, which shows how the pandemic is spreading. "But there is however a glimmer of hope, to put it this way. Those rapid antigen tests have started to appear and I think they are a solution, at least for the localities or areas where a lot of cases occur. We ordered and received the first set of such tests, which have been deployed to emergency units, ambulances and so on. It's still a relatively small number. A tender has already been launched for approximately 3 million tests and the procurement of such kits will continue. Both WHO and ECDC - the competent European institute - recommendations are for testing to be done where a lot of cases occur, especially in quarantined areas, and that's what we are headed for. I hope the relevant purchase is done in due time. It's a method that will for sure significantly increase the number of tests and give us a clearer picture of the spread of the pandemic," Iohannis explained. Asked why the rapid antigen-based tests have not been used so far, Iohannis replied that "they are relatively new. Some are in the process of approval at European level, others have been approved at national level. There was also the Slovakian experiment, but they procured the tests via direct relationship with the producing country, not through the European bodies. (...) They have only been around for a few weeks. Things are moving very fast in this area, but not from one day to the other and we are interested and we will continue this process." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Designer Karim Rashid signs the DALET Color sanitary ware collection from Delta Studio's portfolio The investment in this new collection exceeds 50,000 euro, an amount that is added to the total investments of 2.5 million euro in the development of the DALET brand DALET, a Romanian brand of sanitary ware and bathroom furniture in the portfolio of Delta Studio and destined to the smart... (...)

PM Orban: Gov't committed to make full use of EU financial package made available to Romania for development The government is committed to make full use of the EU financial package made available to Romania in the coming years for its development, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday at the launch for public consultation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. "We are about to (...)

CSAT sitting next Thursday with strategy regarding anti-COVID-19 vaccination on agenda The sitting of the Supreme Council for the Country’s Defence (CSAT), the agenda of which includes the topic of the strategy for anti-COVID-19 vaccination in Romania, will take place next Thursday, announced the Presidential Administration. The CSAT sitting, led by President Klaus Iohannis, will (...)

Gruia Dufaut Law Office presents: Companies Law-New Legal Provisions The law n ° 223/2020 aimed at simplifying and smoothing the transfer of shares and the payment of share capital, published in the Official Journal n ° 1018 of November 2, 2020, entered into force on November 5, 2020, brought important changes to the Companies Law no 31/1990. These legislative... (...)

Kazakhstan to hold parliamentary elections on January 10: Kazakh citizens in Romania will be able to vote at the Embassy in Bucharest Kazakh citizens in Romania will be able to vote in the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan scheduled for January 10 at the polling station at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bucharest, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Romania, Nurbakh Rustemov (...)

PM Orban: Romania to benefit from European funding of approx. 6 billion euros, through the Modernization Fund Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that Romania will benefit from European funding estimated at approximately 6 billion euros, through the Modernization Fund, in the period 2021-2030, and the funds will be allocated, in particular, to investments in cogeneration production capacities and (...)

Alegeri parlamentare in Kazahstan pe 10 ianuarie: Cetațenii kazahi din Romania vor putea vota la Ambasada de la București Cetățenii kazahi din România vor putea vota la alegerile parlamentare din Kazahstan programate pentru 10 ianuarie, la secția de votare de la Ambasada Kazahstanului la București, a anunțat joi ambasadorul extraordinar și plenipotențiar al Republicii Kazahstan în România, Nurbakh Rustemov (foto) într-un (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |