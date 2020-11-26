RO Constitutional Court clears significant rise in social security benefits
Nov 26, 2020
RO Constitutional Court clears significant rise in social security benefits.
Romania's Constitutional Court on November 25 cleared a budget draft law that provisions for a gradual increase of the social security benefits. The index used to calculate the benefits will rise by 140% over the next three years, G4media.ro reported. The impact on the budget expenditures (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]