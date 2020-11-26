 
Romaniapress.com

November 26, 2020

Palestinian Film Festival starting today; eight films to run at this virtual edition
Nov 26, 2020

Palestinian Film Festival starting today; eight films to run at this virtual edition.

The third edition of the Palestinian Film Festival is starting today, with eight films to be screened online on the Eventbook platform for five days. Organisers have also prepared five Q&A events with special guests that will be broadcast every night via live streaming on the festival's Facebook page. According to a statement from the Mahmoud Darwish Palestinian Cultural Center, the eight films - two fiction feature films, two documentaries and four short films - opens for the first time in Romania and they have been selected at prestigious festivals around the world. On the first night of the festival, Lina Bokhary, director of the Film Department at the Palestinian Ministry of Culture, who came to Bucharest in 2019, will make an analysis of Palestinian cinema over the past year. Brothers Arab and Tarzan Nasser, two of the most important Palestinian filmmakers of the moment, will talk about their latest film, "Gaza Mon Amour" (2020), selected this year for the Venice Film Festival and promoted as Palestine's selection for the Osacars, while director Kamal Aljafari will explain the approach behind his provocative and ambitious documentary, "An Unusual Summer," selected for the Visions du Reel and Viennale Festivals. Young filmmaker Lina Al Abed will answer questions about investigating her father's mysterious political past, developed in the highly personal documentary "Ibrahim: A Fate to Define," presented at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Copenhagen International Documentary Festival (CPH: DOX) and the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA). Another director in the selection is Najwa Najjar, who will talk about her new film, the drama "Between Heaven and Earth" (2019), the winner of the Best Screenplay Award at the 2019 Cairo International Film Festival. A discussion is dedicated to the album "Palestine. People and places", with photos taken by Miluta Flueras, Ionut Trandafirescu, Alex Stefan, Georgiana Iosef and captions by Ionut Trandafirescu. The launch will take place early next year. Tickets can be purchased for 10 lei on the Eventbook platform, where the films will be available throughout the five days of the festival. The event is organized by the Mahmoud Darwish Palestinian Cultural Centre in partnership with the Palestinian Ministry of Culture and the Palestinian Embassy in Bucharest. The AGERPRES National News Agency is a media partner of the event. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)   Photo source: Festivalul Filmului Palestinian / facebook.com

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Designer Karim Rashid signs the DALET Color sanitary ware collection from Delta Studio's portfolio The investment in this new collection exceeds 50,000 euro, an amount that is added to the total investments of 2.5 million euro in the development of the DALET brand DALET, a Romanian brand of sanitary ware and bathroom furniture in the portfolio of Delta Studio and destined to the smart... (...)

PM Orban: Gov't committed to make full use of EU financial package made available to Romania for development The government is committed to make full use of the EU financial package made available to Romania in the coming years for its development, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday at the launch for public consultation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. "We are about to (...)

CSAT sitting next Thursday with strategy regarding anti-COVID-19 vaccination on agenda The sitting of the Supreme Council for the Country’s Defence (CSAT), the agenda of which includes the topic of the strategy for anti-COVID-19 vaccination in Romania, will take place next Thursday, announced the Presidential Administration. The CSAT sitting, led by President Klaus Iohannis, will (...)

Gruia Dufaut Law Office presents: Companies Law-New Legal Provisions The law n ° 223/2020 aimed at simplifying and smoothing the transfer of shares and the payment of share capital, published in the Official Journal n ° 1018 of November 2, 2020, entered into force on November 5, 2020, brought important changes to the Companies Law no 31/1990. These legislative... (...)

Kazakhstan to hold parliamentary elections on January 10: Kazakh citizens in Romania will be able to vote at the Embassy in Bucharest Kazakh citizens in Romania will be able to vote in the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan scheduled for January 10 at the polling station at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bucharest, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Romania, Nurbakh Rustemov (...)

PM Orban: Romania to benefit from European funding of approx. 6 billion euros, through the Modernization Fund Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that Romania will benefit from European funding estimated at approximately 6 billion euros, through the Modernization Fund, in the period 2021-2030, and the funds will be allocated, in particular, to investments in cogeneration production capacities and (...)

Alegeri parlamentare in Kazahstan pe 10 ianuarie: Cetațenii kazahi din Romania vor putea vota la Ambasada de la București Cetățenii kazahi din România vor putea vota la alegerile parlamentare din Kazahstan programate pentru 10 ianuarie, la secția de votare de la Ambasada Kazahstanului la București, a anunțat joi ambasadorul extraordinar și plenipotențiar al Republicii Kazahstan în România, Nurbakh Rustemov (foto) într-un (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |