Palestinian Film Festival starting today; eight films to run at this virtual edition. The third edition of the Palestinian Film Festival is starting today, with eight films to be screened online on the Eventbook platform for five days. Organisers have also prepared five Q&A events with special guests that will be broadcast every night via live streaming on the festival's Facebook page. According to a statement from the Mahmoud Darwish Palestinian Cultural Center, the eight films - two fiction feature films, two documentaries and four short films - opens for the first time in Romania and they have been selected at prestigious festivals around the world. On the first night of the festival, Lina Bokhary, director of the Film Department at the Palestinian Ministry of Culture, who came to Bucharest in 2019, will make an analysis of Palestinian cinema over the past year. Brothers Arab and Tarzan Nasser, two of the most important Palestinian filmmakers of the moment, will talk about their latest film, "Gaza Mon Amour" (2020), selected this year for the Venice Film Festival and promoted as Palestine's selection for the Osacars, while director Kamal Aljafari will explain the approach behind his provocative and ambitious documentary, "An Unusual Summer," selected for the Visions du Reel and Viennale Festivals. Young filmmaker Lina Al Abed will answer questions about investigating her father's mysterious political past, developed in the highly personal documentary "Ibrahim: A Fate to Define," presented at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Copenhagen International Documentary Festival (CPH: DOX) and the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA). Another director in the selection is Najwa Najjar, who will talk about her new film, the drama "Between Heaven and Earth" (2019), the winner of the Best Screenplay Award at the 2019 Cairo International Film Festival. A discussion is dedicated to the album "Palestine. People and places", with photos taken by Miluta Flueras, Ionut Trandafirescu, Alex Stefan, Georgiana Iosef and captions by Ionut Trandafirescu. The launch will take place early next year. Tickets can be purchased for 10 lei on the Eventbook platform, where the films will be available throughout the five days of the festival. The event is organized by the Mahmoud Darwish Palestinian Cultural Centre in partnership with the Palestinian Ministry of Culture and the Palestinian Embassy in Bucharest. The AGERPRES National News Agency is a media partner of the event. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: Festivalul Filmului Palestinian / facebook.com [Read the article in Agerpres]