Half of the face masks sold as personal protective equipment in Romania offer no protection against COVID-19, economy minister Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday, November 25, Hotnews.ro reported. The Economy Ministry will issue an order to force retailers to mark the "non-compliant products," - (...)