RO president rules out post-election quarantine and campaigns for PNL-USR majority

RO president rules out post-election quarantine and campaigns for PNL-USR majority. There is no secret plan for a lockdown after the December 6 general elections, Romania's president Klaus Iohannis announced in a press conference on Wednesday evening, November 25. However, he also said that the restrictions currently in place would probably not be relaxed until the end of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]