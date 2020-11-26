Fashion House will open its second outlet center in Romania in March 2021

Fashion House will open its second outlet center in Romania in March 2021. Fashion House Group, one of the largest developers in the outlet sector in Europe, will open its second outlet center in Romania – Fashion House Pallady – on March 25, 2021. The new outlet center is located in the eastern part of Bucharest, at the exit to the A2 highway. The center has already (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]