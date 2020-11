British energy trader AIK Energy suspends operations in Romania

British energy trader AIK Energy suspends operations in Romania. AIK Energy Romania, a subsidiary of AIK Energy Ltd, headquartered in London, had its electricity supply activity suspended by the market operator OPCOM, Economica.net reported. In September, natural gas transport system operator Transgaz also cut its access to the pipelines for failure to pay (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]