EY survey: Investors believe Romania will become more attractive after the pandemic
Nov 26, 2020
EY survey: Investors believe Romania will become more attractive after the pandemic.
The pandemic has made its mark on foreign direct investments (FDI) across Europe, and Romania has also been heavily affected. Some 46% of the investors in Romania canceled, decreased, or paused investments, while 51% didn’t change their investment plans in any way, according to the EY (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]