Poll: six in ten Romanian SMEs will run out of money within two months



Almost six out of ten small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Romania (58%) estimate their financial resources will cover their costs for only 1-2 months. Another 22% estimate that they have enough money for two to four months, according to a new barometer on the state of the economy carried by (...)