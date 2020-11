Romanian PM promises more aid to HoReCa

Romanian PM promises more aid to HoReCa. In a meeting with representatives of the HoReCa sector, Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said he favored extending the technical unemployment benefits to the firms subject to operating restrictions due to the pandemic for another six months (by mid-2021), News.ro reported. Separately, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]