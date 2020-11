Romania to get EUR 3 bln soft loan under SURE on December 1

Romania to get EUR 3 bln soft loan under SURE on December 1. Romania will receive on December 1 the first tranche of EUR 3 billion, out of the EUR 4.1 bln soft loans under the European Union’s SURE program, after the European Commission issued EUR 8.5 bln social bonds on November 25, Profit.ro reported. This was the third bond issuance this year under (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]