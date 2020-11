VIG Gross Underwritings In Romania Grow 3.7% YoY To EUR354M In Jan-Sept 2020

VIG Gross Underwritings In Romania Grow 3.7% YoY To EUR354M In Jan-Sept 2020. Austria's Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), which owns insurers Omanisig, Asirom and BCR Asigurari de Viata in Romania, said Thursday it recorded gross underwritings of EUR354.8 million in Romania in January-September 2020, up 3.7% on the (...)