EcoMin Popescu: Half of the face masks on the market do not protect against Covid-19. Iohannis: Population must stay informed, ANPC must conduct checks



EcoMin Popescu: Half of the face masks on the market do not protect against Covid-19. Iohannis: Population must stay informed, ANPC must conduct checks.

Half of the face masks on the market do not protect against Covid-19, and the Ministry of Economy will issue an order requiring traders to specify this in case of non-compliant products, the relevant minister, Virgil Popescu, said on Wednesday. “I am disappointed with the quality of the (...)