NGO plans to build intensive care unit for fire-damaged hospital in northern Romania
Nov 26, 2020
Local NGO Dăruiește Viață, known for building a donation-funded children’s hospital in Bucharest, plans to build a modular intensive care department for the Piatra Neamț County Hospital, where ten Covid-19 patients lost their lives in a fire that destroyed the intensive care unit two weeks ago. Oana (...)
