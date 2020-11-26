NGO plans to build intensive care unit for fire-damaged hospital in northern Romania

Local NGO Dăruiește Viață, known for building a donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest, plans to build a modular intensive care department for the Piatra Neamț County Hospital, where ten Covid-19 patients lost their lives in a fire that destroyed the intensive care unit two weeks ago.