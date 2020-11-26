Giurgiu County: Bulgarian tanker truck loaded with caustic sauda overturns close to Ghimpati

Giurgiu County: Bulgarian tanker truck loaded with caustic sauda overturns close to Ghimpati. A Bulgarian tanker truck loaded with caustic soda overturned on Thursday on National Road (DN) 5 B, at the exit from Schitu locality, Giurgiu County, on the way to Ghimpati locality. Firefighters secured the area because caustic soda spilled on the road. "This morning the Giurgiu Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) was announced by 112 to intervene on DN 5 B at the exit from Schitu locality, on the way to Ghimpati, because a tanker truck loaded with caustic soda, driven by a Bulgarian driver, overturned. The driver, a Bulgarian citizen, evacuated himself from the cabin of the overturned tanker truck and did not need medical care," the spokeswoman for the Giurgiu ISU, Nicoleta Beianu told the press on Thursday. Crews of police officers arrived at the scene to investigate the causes and conditions of the accident, and firefighters secured the area. The Romanian authorities have contacted the Bulgarian company carrying out the transport and another tanker truck is expected to take over the cargo and a heavy crane to put the overturned tanker truck back on wheels. Crews from the Giurgiu Environmental Guard also arrived on the scene. AGERPRES (RO - author: Camelia Bigan, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]