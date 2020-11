Deloitte: One In Three New Car Sales Globally Will Be Electric By 2030



By the end of the decade, a third of all new car sales worldwide will be electric, which would bring the total number of electric vehicles (EVs) sold in a single year to 31.1 million globally, ten million more than previously forecast, according to new analysis from (...)