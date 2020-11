Urgent Cargus Opens Second Warehouse near Bucharest, Doubles Sorting Capacity

Delivery firm Urgent Cargus, the second largest in Romania, has inaugurated a second warehouse near Bucharest in a EUR7.4 million investment that doubles its sorting capacity in Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]