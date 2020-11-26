 
Romaniapress.com

November 26, 2020

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 9,005; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 36,271
Nov 26, 2020

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 9,005; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 36,271.

As many as 9,005 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 36,271 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive. As Thursday, 449,349 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. A total of 323,514 people were declared cured. According to the GCS, to date, 4,011,887 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 36,271 were performed in the last 24 hours, 22,829 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 13,442 on request. Also, since GCS's previous daily reporting the results of 620 tests processed before the last 24 hours and submitted until November 26 were reported. Another 171 people (105 men and 66 women) infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing Romania's COVID-19 total death toll to 10,712. According to the GCS, 163 of the deaths were in patients with comorbidities, four did not have comorbidities, and four have not been reported to date. As many as 13,248 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised in specialist health facilities, of which 1,226 in intensive care. In Romania, 48,458 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 12,376 are in institutional isolation. Also, 70,873 people are in quarantine at home, and 58 in institutionalised quarantine. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 6,652 fines amounting to 1,090,675 lei, for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to GCS, the first place in the country in terms of positivity rate Sibiu County with 7.63 per 1,000 population, down from Wednesday's 7.98. Next are Constanta County with 7.1, up from Wednesday's 6.89, and Brasov County with 7.02. Bucharest has a positivity rate of 6.56 per 1,000 population, slightly lower than on Wednesday, when it was 6.62. A high positivity rate is also recorded in the counties of Cluj - 6.93, Alba - 5.84, Arad - 5.37, Timis - 5.36. The counties with a low 14-day cumulated positivity rate are Gorj - 1.55, Harghita - 1.65 and Olt - 1.75. None of the country's counties are in the green zone. A total of 1,338 retested positive for COVID-19. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Eusebi Manolache, Daniel Alexandru Florea, editors: Mihai Simionescu, Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Designer Karim Rashid signs the DALET Color sanitary ware collection from Delta Studio's portfolio The investment in this new collection exceeds 50,000 euro, an amount that is added to the total investments of 2.5 million euro in the development of the DALET brand DALET, a Romanian brand of sanitary ware and bathroom furniture in the portfolio of Delta Studio and destined to the smart... (...)

PM Orban: Gov't committed to make full use of EU financial package made available to Romania for development The government is committed to make full use of the EU financial package made available to Romania in the coming years for its development, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday at the launch for public consultation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. "We are about to (...)

CSAT sitting next Thursday with strategy regarding anti-COVID-19 vaccination on agenda The sitting of the Supreme Council for the Country’s Defence (CSAT), the agenda of which includes the topic of the strategy for anti-COVID-19 vaccination in Romania, will take place next Thursday, announced the Presidential Administration. The CSAT sitting, led by President Klaus Iohannis, will (...)

Gruia Dufaut Law Office presents: Companies Law-New Legal Provisions The law n ° 223/2020 aimed at simplifying and smoothing the transfer of shares and the payment of share capital, published in the Official Journal n ° 1018 of November 2, 2020, entered into force on November 5, 2020, brought important changes to the Companies Law no 31/1990. These legislative... (...)

Kazakhstan to hold parliamentary elections on January 10: Kazakh citizens in Romania will be able to vote at the Embassy in Bucharest Kazakh citizens in Romania will be able to vote in the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan scheduled for January 10 at the polling station at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bucharest, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Romania, Nurbakh Rustemov (...)

PM Orban: Romania to benefit from European funding of approx. 6 billion euros, through the Modernization Fund Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that Romania will benefit from European funding estimated at approximately 6 billion euros, through the Modernization Fund, in the period 2021-2030, and the funds will be allocated, in particular, to investments in cogeneration production capacities and (...)

Alegeri parlamentare in Kazahstan pe 10 ianuarie: Cetațenii kazahi din Romania vor putea vota la Ambasada de la București Cetățenii kazahi din România vor putea vota la alegerile parlamentare din Kazahstan programate pentru 10 ianuarie, la secția de votare de la Ambasada Kazahstanului la București, a anunțat joi ambasadorul extraordinar și plenipotențiar al Republicii Kazahstan în România, Nurbakh Rustemov (foto) într-un (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |