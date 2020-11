JYSK Romania Turnover Grows 5.3% YoY To RON612M In 2019-2020 Financial Year

JYSK Romania Turnover Grows 5.3% YoY To RON612M In 2019-2020 Financial Year. Scandinavian furniture and home décor retailer JYSK Romania reported a turnover of RON612,5 million in 2019/2020 financial year, up 5.3% on the year, and a pre-tax profit of RON81,9 million, up 8.4% from the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]