Insolvent Romcab May Resume Stock Market Trading

Insolvent Romcab May Resume Stock Market Trading. Romanian insolvent fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO, suspended from trading since February 2017), on Thursday said it had submitted its reorganization plan to the Mures Courthouse on Nov 2020, which means the company could resume trading on the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]