Zitec acquires Under Development Office, a company with an international portfolio in mobile & blockchain development
Nov 26, 2020
Zitec acquires Under Development Office, a company with an international portfolio in mobile & blockchain development.
Zitec, leader on the Romanian IT & Digital Marketing market, specialized in the development of digital transformation solutions and services, acquired the team and portfolio of Under Development Office, a software development agency specializing in mobile applications and one one of the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]