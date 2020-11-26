Bittnet together with partners launches CTRL+N professional reconversion scholarship program
Nov 26, 2020
Bittnet Training, the initiator of a national professional reconversion project for adults who want to kickstart a new career in the IT field, launches the CTRL+N scholarship program. Each month, a minimum of 50 scholarships will be offered to persons who lost jobs because of the COVID-19 (...)
