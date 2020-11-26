GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 9.005; tests performed in the last 24 hours-36.271

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 9.005; tests performed in the last 24 hours-36.271. As many as 9,005 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 36,271 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. These are cases of patients (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]