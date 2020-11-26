FinMinCitu: Deficit after first 10 months is 74.04 billion RON, namely 7 pct of GDP

FinMinCitu: Deficit after first 10 months is 74.04 billion RON, namely 7 pct of GDP. The budget deficit after the first ten months of this year stands at 74.05 billion RON, meaning 7 pct of the GDP, the Finance Minister, Florin Citu, announced in a press conference on Thursday. “The deficit after the first 10 months is 74.04 billion RON, meaning 7 pct of the... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]