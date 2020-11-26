Iohannis: It is important that discussions on National Recovery and Resilience Plan go beyond paradigm of electoral populism



President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the most appropriate measures and policies for Romania's economic recovery and development must be prepared in the current context, and stressed that discussions on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan must go beyond the paradigm of electoral populism and the promotion of particular interests. "We are going through an extremely difficult period, with restrictions and constraints, whose negative effects we have all fully felt, form a health, social and economic perspective. We still have to manage the challenges of the health crisis, but we must also prepare the most appropriate policies and measures for our country's economic recovery and development. The example of previous governments, based only on stimulating consumption and measures from one day to the next, has neglected precisely the investments that are the basis of a country's development. The lack of investments in health and education infrastructure or in major transport, energy and agriculture infrastructure projects is the result of faulty measures and policies, which must not be repeated," said the head of the state at the launch event of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. He pointed out that "in the spirit of open and constructive dialogue", the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is being launched for public debate. "The role of transparency and consultations is to build together tomorrow's Romania. That is why it is important that the discussions on the plan that will take place in the next period be applied, substantiated and go beyond the paradigm of electoral populism, and also break with the promotion of particular interests," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)