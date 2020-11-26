Romania's National Day: The Legacy of HistoryBy Dr. Ion I. Jinga Each year since the fall of the Communist regime, on December 1st, Romanians celebrate their National Day. On December 1st, 1918, at the end of the First World War, Romanians in Transylvania – representing the absolute majority of population in this province – decided to... (...)
Swedish Group Holmbergs Acquires Romanian Te-Rox ProdRomanian Te-Rox Prod, a producer of covers and harness systems for child safety seats founded by Doina and Roxana Cepalis, has sold its operations to Swedish safety group Holmbergs, which supplies safety systems for child safety (...)