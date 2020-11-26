CSAT sitting next Thursday with strategy regarding anti-COVID-19 vaccination on agenda

CSAT sitting next Thursday with strategy regarding anti-COVID-19 vaccination on agenda. The sitting of the Supreme Council for the Country’s Defence (CSAT), the agenda of which includes the topic of the strategy for anti-COVID-19 vaccination in Romania, will take place next Thursday, announced the Presidential Administration. The CSAT sitting, led by President Klaus Iohannis, will (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]