Kazakhstan to hold parliamentary elections on January 10: Kazakh citizens in Romania will be able to vote at the Embassy in Bucharest



Kazakhstan to hold parliamentary elections on January 10: Kazakh citizens in Romania will be able to vote at the Embassy in Bucharest.

Kazakh citizens in Romania will be able to vote in the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan scheduled for January 10 at the polling station at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bucharest, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Romania, Nurbakh Rustemov (...)