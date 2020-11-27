Cargus courier opens new warehouse near Bucharest after EUR 7.4 mln investment
Nov 27, 2020
Urgent Cargus, the second-largest courier company in Romania after Fan Courier, inaugurated a second warehouse near Bucharest, in Dragomiresti-Deal, following an investment of EUR 7.4 million. The project generated over 250 jobs and will double the company's sorting capacity in Bucharest. (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]